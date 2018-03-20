Villa Mariella: relax, comfort e libertà a 5 minuti dal cuore di Senigallia La tua casa vacanze ideale tra spiaggia, movida e tranquillità

Se cerchi una vacanza che unisca comodità, privacy e contatto con la natura, Villa Mariella è la scelta perfetta per te! Situata a pochi minuti dal centro di Senigallia, dalla sua rinomata movida e dalla splendida Spiaggia di Velluto, questa villa indipendente offre tutto ciò che serve per un soggiorno rilassante e senza pensieri.

Due camere matrimoniali, un comodo divano letto, un giardino privato con barbecue per cene all’aperto e un Wi-Fi super veloce in fibra ottica sono solo alcuni dei comfort a disposizione degli ospiti. Nessun problema di parcheggio e, per muoverti in libertà, potrai usare a richiesta le biciclette.

Che tu voglia esplorare la città o goderti il relax nel verde, Villa Mariella ti aspetta con un’accoglienza calorosa e tutti i servizi di cui hai bisogno.

Visita il sito ufficiale: www.villa-mariella.com

Prenota subito su Airbnb o su Booking.com

https://www.instagram.com/villa.mariella.senigallia

Villa Mariella: relax, comfort and freedom just 5 minutes from the heart of Senigallia

Your perfect holiday home between the beach, nightlife and tranquility

If you’re looking for a vacation that combines convenience, privacy and a touch of nature, Villa Mariella is the perfect choice! Located just a few minutes from the center of Senigallia, its lively nightlife and the famous Velvet Beach, this independent villa offers everything you need for a relaxing, carefree stay.

With two double bedrooms, a comfortable sofa bed, a private garden with a barbecue for outdoor dinners, and super-fast fiber-optic Wi-Fi, your comfort is guaranteed. There’s free parking, and you can move around freely using the bicycles available for guests.

Whether you want to explore the city or enjoy peaceful moments in the garden, Villa Mariella welcomes you with warmth and all the services you need.

Visit the official website: www.villa-mariella.com

Book now on Airbnb or Booking.com

https://www.instagram.com/villa.mariella.senigallia

Villa Mariella: Entspannung, Komfort und Freiheit – nur 5 Minuten vom Zentrum von Senigallia entfernt

Ihr perfektes Ferienhaus zwischen Strand, Nachtleben und Ruhe

Wenn Sie einen Urlaub suchen, der Bequemlichkeit, Privatsphäre und Natur vereint, ist die Villa Mariella genau das Richtige für Sie! Nur wenige Minuten vom Zentrum von Senigallia, dem lebendigen Nachtleben und dem berühmten Samtstrand entfernt, bietet diese freistehende Villa alles, was Sie für einen erholsamen und sorgenfreien Aufenthalt brauchen.

Mit zwei Doppelzimmern, einem bequemen Schlafsofa, einem privaten Garten mit Grill für gemütliche Abende im Freien und schnellem WLAN mit echter Glasfaser, ist für Ihren Komfort bestens gesorgt. Kostenlose Parkplätze stehen zur Verfügung, ebenso wie Fahrräder, mit denen Sie sich frei bewegen können.

Ob Sie die Stadt erkunden oder einfach im Grünen entspannen möchten – die Villa Mariella heißt Sie herzlich willkommen und bietet Ihnen alle Annehmlichkeiten.

Besuchen Sie die offizielle Webseite: www.villa-mariella.com

Jetzt buchen auf Airbnb oder Booking.com

https://www.instagram.com/villa.mariella.senigallia